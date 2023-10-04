New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $666,000 Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.