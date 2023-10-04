New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $670,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

