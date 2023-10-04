New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $670,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.9 %

MGM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.