New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $679,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Spire were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

