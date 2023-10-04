New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.29%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

