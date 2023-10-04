New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $708,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

