New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $709,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

MRO stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.35.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

