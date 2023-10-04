New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $716,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

