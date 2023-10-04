New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $721,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

