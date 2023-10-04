New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $726,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $207.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.65. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $249.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

