New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $731,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 172,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

