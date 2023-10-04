New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $733,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CADE opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

