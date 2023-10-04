New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avient were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

