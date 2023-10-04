New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NCR were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NCR by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

