New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

