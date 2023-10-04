New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AES

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.