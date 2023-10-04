New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.6 %

FHI stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

