New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 300 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 343,571 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.