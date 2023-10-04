New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

