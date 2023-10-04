New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SYF opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

