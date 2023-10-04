New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CF opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

