New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Textron by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

