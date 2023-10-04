New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 5,300 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

