New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

