New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

