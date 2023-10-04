New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after buying an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE J opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.99.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

