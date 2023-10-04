New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kemper were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 1,420.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -25.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

