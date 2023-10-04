New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

