NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $31.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 6.5 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

