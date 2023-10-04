Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 528,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 287,022 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 373,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 363,195 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on NAT

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.