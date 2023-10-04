Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,891 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. NVIDIA makes up about 3.2% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.