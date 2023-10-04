NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.85.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

