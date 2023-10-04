NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

