Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 33,943 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,943 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.