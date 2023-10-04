Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

