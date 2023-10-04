ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Coverage Initiated at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.73.

OKE stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

