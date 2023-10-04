Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $2.36. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 140,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

