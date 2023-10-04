Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

