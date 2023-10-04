Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

NYSE:OC opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

