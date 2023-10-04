Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $398.85

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.85 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.60). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 307 ($3.71), with a volume of 96,444 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXB shares. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($5.98) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Biomedica

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.85. The firm has a market cap of £299.46 million, a PE ratio of -465.15 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Roch Doliveux purchased 36,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £98,996.20 ($119,661.79). In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Roch Doliveux purchased 36,130 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($119,661.79). Also, insider Dame Kay Davies purchased 1,000 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £2,910 ($3,517.47). Company insiders own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

