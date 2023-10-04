Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

