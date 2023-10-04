PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average of $382.85. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.