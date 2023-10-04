Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEB. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,638,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,298 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

