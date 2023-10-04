Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.85.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.