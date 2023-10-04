Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.47

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as low as $21.35. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 1,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

