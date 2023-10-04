PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.03

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $7.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 157,289 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
