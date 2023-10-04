PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.03

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $7.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 157,289 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.