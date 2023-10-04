PJT Partners’ (PJT) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $94.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 5,714.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 175,901 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 132.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 304,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.