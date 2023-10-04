Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pool by 942,834.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 240.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,373,000 after buying an additional 215,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $72,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $338.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

