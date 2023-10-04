ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the average volume of 848 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of URTY opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

