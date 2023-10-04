ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,561 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 7,298 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TBT opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

